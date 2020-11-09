9kg top quality 'chars' recovered in Balochistan

Smoking is ingenious to health. Photo: REUTERS

KARACHI: Pakistan Coast Guards recovered at least nine kilogrammes of top quality 'chars' [Hashish], and arrested 28 people in separate operations conducted across Balochistan on Monday.

The coast guards said large quantity of hashish was recovered from two passengers travelling near the Naka Khari check post during a PCG operation.

The PCG arrested six and seized 13,673kg of betal nut, 1,060 stacks of foreign cigarettes and 18,312 packets of Indian gutka in separate search operations conducted near Naka Khari, and the Super Highway [M-9 motorway].

In another operation, the authority seized five Toyota Hilux vehicles over unpaid customs duty and arrest nine people. PCG spokesperson said the cars were being smuggled from Quetta to Karachi.

In yet another operation at the Naka Khari check-post, five Toyota Hilux vehicles were seized — as the customs duties were not paid on them — and nine people arrested as well, the PCG spokesperson added.



The PCG also arresed 11 migrants near the Pak-Iran border in Gwadar.