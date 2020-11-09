Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Melania Trump has advised Donald Trump to accept US election loss: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Donald Trump and Melania Trump honour the national anthem during an event. Photo:AFP

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) has advised her husband Donald Trump to concede defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden, international media reports said on Monday.

The move came after Trump, in a statement, said that Biden is "rushing to falsely pose as the winner" and that the race is "far from over".

Trump claimed that networks were helping the Democrat "falsely" pose as the winner and promised to fight the results in court, reported The Hill.

Although the first lady has not publicly commented on the election, she has privately weighed in with her opinion, reported CNN

"She has offered it, as she often does," said the source.

Melania had earlier campaigned for her husband's re-election campaign last month.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser, had earlier approached the President about conceding the election, two sources told CNN.

President-elect Joe Biden had defeated Trump in a closely contested election, securing his win by a victory in the state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, has received in his third attempt at the White House, more than 74 million votes, four million more than Trump's votes, and more than any other presidential candidate.

