pakistan
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Mehwish Hayat's 'Cold Mamacita' picture wins hearts on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

A picture of Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. Photo: Mehwish Hayat Instagram account

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat's recent picture, in which she seems to refer to herself as a "cold Mamacita" has earned praise from her fans.

In a recent post, the actress can be seen holding a flower as she lets her hair down over her right shoulder, wearing a stylish white shirt and shoes.

"I am a cold Mamacitaaa," she wrote in the caption. "#SundaysLikeThese".

Needless to say, her fans heaped praise on the actress.

"Ma'am you are the most beautiful," wrote one fan account.

"Beautiful picture," wrote another.

In just over 24 hours, Mehwish Hayat garnered a whopping 74,000 likes on the post. The actress currently has 4mn followers on the video and photo sharing mobile app.


More From Pakistan:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong pays tribute to Allama Iqbal, tweets his poetry

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong pays tribute to Allama Iqbal, tweets his poetry

Four men arrested in suspected 'honour-killing' of 17-year-old in Mirpurkhas

Four men arrested in suspected 'honour-killing' of 17-year-old in Mirpurkhas
Military officials to give national security briefing to parliamentary leaders on Wednesday

Military officials to give national security briefing to parliamentary leaders on Wednesday
GB Election 2020: Chief court orders asking ministers, MNAs to leave region suspended

GB Election 2020: Chief court orders asking ministers, MNAs to leave region suspended
PM Imran Khan opposed turning GB into province at every step: Bilawal Bhutto

PM Imran Khan opposed turning GB into province at every step: Bilawal Bhutto

9kg top quality 'chars' recovered in Balochistan

9kg top quality 'chars' recovered in Balochistan
Lahore ranks world's second most-polluted city, with 'hazardous' air quality

Lahore ranks world’s second most-polluted city, with 'hazardous' air quality
PDM should be clear about its goals, Asif Ali Zardari says

PDM should be clear about its goals, Asif Ali Zardari says
PTI govt forms board comprising artists, sportsmen to nurture Kashmiri heritage

PTI govt forms board comprising artists, sportsmen to nurture Kashmiri heritage
PML-N's Capt Safdar tests positive for coronavirus

PML-N's Capt Safdar tests positive for coronavirus
Maryam Nawaz likens COVID-19 disease to PTI, PM Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz likens COVID-19 disease to PTI, PM Imran Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter

