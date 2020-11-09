Mehwish Hayat's 'Cold Mamacita' picture wins hearts on Instagram

A picture of Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. Photo: Mehwish Hayat Instagram account

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat's recent picture, in which she seems to refer to herself as a "cold Mamacita" has earned praise from her fans.



In a recent post, the actress can be seen holding a flower as she lets her hair down over her right shoulder, wearing a stylish white shirt and shoes.

"I am a cold Mamacitaaa," she wrote in the caption. "#SundaysLikeThese".



Needless to say, her fans heaped praise on the actress.



"Ma'am you are the most beautiful," wrote one fan account.



"Beautiful picture," wrote another.



In just over 24 hours, Mehwish Hayat garnered a whopping 74,000 likes on the post. The actress currently has 4mn followers on the video and photo sharing mobile app.





