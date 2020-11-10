Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry slammed for calling relatives who supported Trump after election results

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Katy Perry's fans fuming over her calling relatives who were rooting for Trump in US election 2020

Katy Perry has irked many of her followers after she revealed that she got in touch with her relatives who were rooting for Donald Trump to win US election 2020. 

“The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them. #FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday,” the Teenage Dream singer tweeted.

However, the tweet did not sit well with some people, including iZombie's Rahul Kohli who said that the people who voted for Trump should have reached out first.

“Those people voted for a man who incited violence and didn’t care whether marginalised groups lived or died. THEY should be reaching out FIRST to apologise and that’s the bare minimum before there can be any talk about love and moving forward,” he wrote.

“For the record, I have no beef with Katy whatsoever,” he continued. “I just don’t agree with this particular tweet. I respect her own personal experience and attitude towards unity. But her approach isn’t mine and that’s all.”


More From Entertainment:

'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Ken Spears dies at 82

'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Ken Spears dies at 82
Meghan Markle made to feel at home by Prince Philip after royal wedding with Harry?

Meghan Markle made to feel at home by Prince Philip after royal wedding with Harry?
Prince William jealous, rekindled romance with Kate Middleton only six months after split?

Prince William jealous, rekindled romance with Kate Middleton only six months after split?
Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
Despite repeated snubs, Queen Elizabeth successful in making Harry and Meghan fly to UK?

Despite repeated snubs, Queen Elizabeth successful in making Harry and Meghan fly to UK?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to shun royal way of celebrating Christmas

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to shun royal way of celebrating Christmas
Eva Longoria receives support from Kerry Washington after disrespectful Black women remark

Eva Longoria receives support from Kerry Washington after disrespectful Black women remark
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left out in the cold forever by royal family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left out in the cold forever by royal family?
Scott Disick spotted with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for a dinner

Scott Disick spotted with new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin for a dinner
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed by a celebratory snapper during visit to LA cemetery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed by a celebratory snapper during visit to LA cemetery
Princess Diana's 1995 interview: BBC says it will hold 'robust' inquiry

Princess Diana's 1995 interview: BBC says it will hold 'robust' inquiry

Meghan Markle wins Prince Charles' heart with her fashion choice

Meghan Markle wins Prince Charles' heart with her fashion choice

Latest

view all