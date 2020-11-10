Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 10

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42.9 while it was sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42.9 while it was sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 10.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar114116.5
Canadian Dollar120122
China Yuan24.0524.2
Euro186188.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.942.5
UAE Dirham42.943.5
UK Pound Sterling207211
US Dollar158.9159.85

More From Business:

Pakistani rupee among Asia's top 3 best performing currencies

Pakistani rupee among Asia's top 3 best performing currencies
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 10

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 10
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 10

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 10
November 10: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

November 10: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
PLL, PSO made excess payments worth $39.5m to LNG suppliers

PLL, PSO made excess payments worth $39.5m to LNG suppliers
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9
Market rate: Currency rates on November 9

Market rate: Currency rates on November 9
November 9: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 9: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 8

Latest

view all