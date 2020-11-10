Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Joe Biden may appoint Barak Obama as ambassador to UK: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

US Presidential Election 2020 Winner Joe Biden (R) and former US President Barack Obama (L) Photo: File

Joe Biden is mulling to pick former US president Barack Obama as the country's ambassador for the United Kingdom, The Daily Express reported Tuesday.

After being declared the winner of the US presidential election on Saturday, Joe Biden has reportedly begun the process of assembling his future cabinet and has started considering candidates for key diplomatic positions. 

The report cited a source telling The Sunday Times that some ‘informal discussions’ have been taking place among Biden and his aides, with someone suggesting Obama’s name as the next ambassador to the UK.

The source, however, added that Biden’s current focus in on securing a cabinet for his upcoming presidency, which will formally begin in January 2020.

The publication added that Barak Obama’s potential appointment could be embarrassing for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson because of his previous, unpleasant remarks about the ex-US president.

In 2016, when PM Johnson was serving as London Mayor, he wrote an article for The Sun in which he commented on Obama’s part-Kenyan ancestry when the Obama administration decided to remove a bust of Winston Churchill from the White House.

“Some said it was a snub to Britain. Some said it was a symbol of the part-Kenyan president’s ancestral dislike of the British empire – of which Churchill had been such a fervent defender,” PM Johnson had written.

He was strongly criticised for his comments at that time.

.

More From World:

New Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine may not be suitable for Asian countries

New Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine may not be suitable for Asian countries
Collins Dictionary declares ‘lockdown’ as Word of the Year 2020

Collins Dictionary declares ‘lockdown’ as Word of the Year 2020
Meet the Turkish-German couple behind the Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Meet the Turkish-German couple behind the Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Azerbaijan citizens joined by Pakistanis in celebrating ‘Victory Day’ after Armenia war

Azerbaijan citizens joined by Pakistanis in celebrating ‘Victory Day’ after Armenia war
Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar vows to take blasphemers to international courts

Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar vows to take blasphemers to international courts
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan as Russia sends peacekeepers

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan as Russia sends peacekeepers
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 10

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 10
On Putin's invite, PM Imran Khan to attend virtual SCO heads of state moot today

On Putin's invite, PM Imran Khan to attend virtual SCO heads of state moot today
Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper, FBI and CIA directors may be next: report

Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper, FBI and CIA directors may be next: report
Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut who plays 'Ibn Arabi' posts about his 'faithful Dervish'

Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut who plays 'Ibn Arabi' posts about his 'faithful Dervish'
Behind Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'

Behind Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
Russian military helicopter shot down accidentally by Azerbaijan, 2 killed

Russian military helicopter shot down accidentally by Azerbaijan, 2 killed

Latest

view all