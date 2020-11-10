Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream

Apple Inc. is expected not only to reveal its new Mac — with in-house, ARM-based processors — at the special Apple Event scheduled for just before midnight today but will also announce if it macOS Big Sur would be coming to users soon.

Marking its move of moving away from Intel-manufactured processors, Apple would finally complete its journey of having an end-to-end control on its devices' design, hardware, software, and supply chain, effectively allowing it to widen its app ecosystem.

'Apple Silicon' chips

With the new ARM-based processors, or "Apple Silicon" chips, it would be easier for millions of apps currently available for iPhones to migrate to Macs.

Back in June, Apple had said it would begin outfitting Macs with its own chips, which will build on its decade-long history of designing processors for its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.



It is yet unsure what more small or big announcements will be made at the Apple Event today but the fans of the Cupertino-based tech giants products are already excited.



Apple Event in brief:

Third big product-unveiling this fall

Live-streamed online due to coronavirus pandemic

Likely that Apple will unveil two 13-inch laptops — new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air



Likely that Apple will unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro



Likely that Apple will have other devices to reveal to loyal users

Possibility of AirPods Studio (new Apple over-ear headphones) being unveiled

Possibility of AirTags (helpful in finding lost keys) being unveiled

Event details:

Today's event will be live-streamed at 11PM in Pakistan, 1PM in the US, and 6PM in the UK. To join the Apple Event live-stream, click below:



However, you can also watch the Apple Event through the following steps:

If you have an Apple TV:

You don’t need to download a new app

Open Apple TV app and find the Apple Events section

Apple TV app will let you stream today’s and previous events

If you don’t have an Apple TV: