Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020
Apple Inc. is expected not only to reveal its new Mac — with in-house, ARM-based processors — at the special Apple Event scheduled for just before midnight today but will also announce if it macOS Big Sur would be coming to users soon.
Marking its move of moving away from Intel-manufactured processors, Apple would finally complete its journey of having an end-to-end control on its devices' design, hardware, software, and supply chain, effectively allowing it to widen its app ecosystem.
With the new ARM-based processors, or "Apple Silicon" chips, it would be easier for millions of apps currently available for iPhones to migrate to Macs.
Back in June, Apple had said it would begin outfitting Macs with its own chips, which will build on its decade-long history of designing processors for its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.
It is yet unsure what more small or big announcements will be made at the Apple Event today but the fans of the Cupertino-based tech giants products are already excited.
Today's event will be live-streamed at 11PM in Pakistan, 1PM in the US, and 6PM in the UK. To join the Apple Event live-stream, click below:
However, you can also watch the Apple Event through the following steps:
If you have an Apple TV:
If you don’t have an Apple TV: