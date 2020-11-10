Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
20 dead in Dera Ismail Khan as Qingqi rickshaw falls into canal

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Twenty people were killed after a Qingqi rickshaw fell into the CRB canal in the city on Monday.

A large number of the dead consist of children, confirmed rescue officials.

The rickshaw was on its way from a marriage when it fell into the canal, causing the deaths of 20 people.

Sixteen bodies in total have been recovered from the canal. On Monday, rescue officials had managed to retrieve bodies of four women who had died. Three men were also rescued alive from the canal. 

Rescue officials said relief efforts were still going on in the area.

