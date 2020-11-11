Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Kim Kardashian's new photo will make you love her even more

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian teased her excited fans with new look resembling with her makeup-mogul sister Kylie Jenner.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' looks so different in her latest snaps as many of her admirers have been mistaking her for little sister Kylie.

The reality star's followers rushed to her comments section to tell her just how much she’s morphed into her 22-year-old make-up mogul sister.

The 'KUWTK' beauty beamed at the camera as she posed in a bikini top and shorts for a series of photos from her controversial tropical birthday getaway to French Polynesia.

The gorgeous mum-of-four shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote: 'Smiles for Miles'. She was looking stunning under palm trees at the scenic island.

In another picture, she looks stunning in a bright swimsuit, enjoying the moments at the beach. She captioned the post: 'Meet me here...'

Her little sister Kylie recently cemented herself as the most popular Kardashian as she now boasts a whopping 200 million Instagram followers - which means she has the biggest social media following on the photo-sharing site out of her famous siblings.

Kim Kardashian posted the snaps as she seemingly ignored the fall out of her former friend Larsa Pippen's tell-all interview on Monday.

