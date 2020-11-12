Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Ariana Grande shared a mock Windows 95 screen featuring the Orange Twins Rescue logo

Ariana Grande just laid the foundations of a new website for her animal rescue initiative.

The Positions singer, on Wednesday, unveiled on Instagram that the Los Angeles based non-profit, Orange Twins Rescue now has a full-fledged website of its own.

Ariana shared a mock Windows 95 screen featuring the Orange Twins Rescue logo, writing, "we are so happy, proud and excited our site comin soon follow @orangetwinsrescue for more."

The initiative comes two weeks after Ariana launched her sixth album Positions

Ariana is an avid animal lover and she often posts adorable photos with her own pets.

One of her dogs, Beagle-Chihuahua Toulouse, was also seen in the video of her hit song Seven Rings.

More From Entertainment:

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner
When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless
Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub

Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub
Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek
Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab
Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date

Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date
Prince Charles' cold proposal to Princess Diana left her in splits

Prince Charles' cold proposal to Princess Diana left her in splits

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video
Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown

Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown
Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Latest

view all