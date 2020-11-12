‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan’s leading actor Saba Qamar and heartthrob Bilal Ashraf left fans swooning after sharing a glimpse of their night out in Karachi.

The Baaghi star, 36, turned to her Instagram with a special treat for her fans as she shared photos from her dinner date with the Janaan hero during her trip to the city.

Enjoying an intimate and cozy candle-light dinner on a cool Karachi night, Qamar dropped several selfies of her striking a pose with Ashraf as they twinned in black.

Alongside the photos, Qamar wrote: “Thanks for an amazing dinner,” with a pink heart emoji.


Sharing the photos on his Instagram, Ashraf responded, saying: “You’re welcome :) Karachi waylay achay hosts hain [Karachiites are good hosts],” along with a wink emoji.


