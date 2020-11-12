Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42.5 while it was sold at Rs43 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham was Rs42.5 while it was sold at Rs43 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 12.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

Read more: AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar114116
Canadian Dollar119121
China Yuan24.324.6
Euro185187.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal41.542.2
UAE Dirham42.543
UK Pound Sterling208210
US Dollar158.2158.8

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 12
November 12: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
SBP says Pakistani banking sector’s performance 'satisfactory' in mid-year review
PSX: KSE 100 gains as stocks rally despite coronavirus concerns in Pakistan
Alibaba records $56b sales during Single's Day shopping extravaganza

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 11
November 11: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Pakistani rupee among Asia's top 3 best performing currencies
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 10

