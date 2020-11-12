Can't connect right now! retry
Queen and Philip ‘thank God’ for Kate Middleton’s existence: ‘She is a gem’

Kate Middleton has always remained one of the most adored royals amongst the British public with even the merciless press having a soft spot for her.

As per royal experts, the Duchess of Cambridge brings a positive outlook towards the British royal family and calms down its turbulent image.

Ingrid Seward, author and expert, claimed that the duchess had earned the approval of the family quite some time ago as her presence in the family rectified their image amidst back to back scandals involving Prince Andrew and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift.

Seward said in an interview with Fox News: “I think that both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip probably get on their knees and pray to God, ‘Thank you for sending us Catherine Middleton’. She is a gem.”

“She’s gorgeous and never takes a bad photograph. And in this visual world that we live in, it’s important to see someone who’s going to be a future queen as a beauty, which she is,” she said.

"But she also works hard. She’s brought a breath of fresh air into the Windsor family. I’m certain she has her faults, but she doesn’t show them,” she continued.

“And it’s known that Philip likes her too. She’s a little bit more of an old-fashioned girl than Diana or Meghan Markle, which I think he appreciates,” she added.

