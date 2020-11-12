Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Ahmed Faraz

Lahore youngsters arrested for aerial firing after video goes viral on social media

By
Ahmed Faraz

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

LAHORE: Three of the seven young men who engaged in aerial firing have been arrested after a video they posted on social media of the act went viral.

According to police, seven individuals decided to engage in aerial firing at their home in Lahore's Harbanspura neighbourhood, causing citizens to fear for their lives.

A video the youngsters posted on their social media accounts showed them enjoying on their rooftop as they fired into the sky aimlessly. As they carried out the criminal activity using automatic guns and pistols, Punjabi songs could be heard playing in the background.

Lahore police consequently identified the young men and arrested three of the seven who were seen in the video. Weapons were also recovered from the detained individuals, police said, adding that they were carrying out raids to search for and nab the remaining four.

