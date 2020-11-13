Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 13 2020
'Ertugrul' actor Engin Altan fulfils sweet dream of his little fan: Video

Friday Nov 13, 2020

'Ertugrul' famed Engin Altan received love from his little sweet fan as he fulfilled her innocent desire.

Engin Altan shot to fame with his outstanding performance in historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The adorable video, showing a cute baby hugging the dashing star during his public appearance at an event, has taken the internet by storm.

The excited fans of Ertugrul Ghazi shared the moment on their social media handles.

Engin Altan, who has won the hearts of millions of fans playing as Ertugrul Ghazi, was seen delighted in the video.

'Ertugrul' is hugely popular in Pakistan and has gained a lot of traction with the youth ever since it starting airing on Pakistan Television — translated from Turkish to Urdu — on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

