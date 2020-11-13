Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal says PPP will form next government

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses in Islamabad. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Expressing optimism that the PPP will sweep the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will form the next government in the region through the vote of the people, The News reported on Friday.

Addressing public meetings at various places in Gilgit in connection with the upcoming general election, the PPP leader said: “We are fighting for the right to rule, right to property and right to employment of the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Now the days are gone when the GB government would be of the party ruling Islamabad. Now the government in Gilgit Baltistan will decide who rules Islamabad.”

Read more: Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal Bhutto asks masses to drive ‘puppet’ government out of power

“When other parties saw the fervour and enthusiasm of PPP leadership campaigning in the elections, they also sent their main leadership to Gilgit Baltistan. This is the victory of jiyalas of Gilgit Baltistan,” he added.

Alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan had completely ignored the region in the past two years, Bilawal vowed to fulfil all the promises that were earlier made to the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the PPP was going to form the next government in GB after 15 November. “Like the past, this time around too our candidates will achieve a landslide victory,” he said. He paid tribute to the PPP workers for running an excellent campaign and asked them to continue their hard work till the evening of 15 November – the polling day.

More From Pakistan:

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 13

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 13
Who is the richest CM in Pakistan?: ECP issues financial details of lawmakers

Who is the richest CM in Pakistan?: ECP issues financial details of lawmakers

Coronavirus in Pakistan: New cases shoot up by more than 27% in single day

Coronavirus in Pakistan: New cases shoot up by more than 27% in single day
No more Zee5: Pakistan bans online payment for Indian content

No more Zee5: Pakistan bans online payment for Indian content
Won't let corrupt Opposition leaders off the hook till looted money is returned: PM Imran Khan

Won't let corrupt Opposition leaders off the hook till looted money is returned: PM Imran Khan
PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirus

PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirus
NDMA chair Lt Gen Afzal contracts COVID-19: notification

NDMA chair Lt Gen Afzal contracts COVID-19: notification
Cameras were installed in my jail cell and bathroom, says Maryam Nawaz

Cameras were installed in my jail cell and bathroom, says Maryam Nawaz
Dr Firdous Awan says 'anti-Indian chooran' sells the most in Pakistan

Dr Firdous Awan says 'anti-Indian chooran' sells the most in Pakistan
Lahore youngsters arrested for aerial firing after video goes viral on social media

Lahore youngsters arrested for aerial firing after video goes viral on social media
NAB orders closure of investigation against Pervaiz Elahi

NAB orders closure of investigation against Pervaiz Elahi
PSL 2020: Karachi Police issues traffic diversion plan for playoffs

PSL 2020: Karachi Police issues traffic diversion plan for playoffs

Latest

view all