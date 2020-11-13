Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal says PPP will form next government

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addresses in Islamabad. Photo: Geo. tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Expressing optimism that the PPP will sweep the Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party will form the next government in the region through the vote of the people, The News reported on Friday.

Addressing public meetings at various places in Gilgit in connection with the upcoming general election, the PPP leader said: “We are fighting for the right to rule, right to property and right to employment of the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Now the days are gone when the GB government would be of the party ruling Islamabad. Now the government in Gilgit Baltistan will decide who rules Islamabad.”

Read more: Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal Bhutto asks masses to drive ‘puppet’ government out of power

“When other parties saw the fervour and enthusiasm of PPP leadership campaigning in the elections, they also sent their main leadership to Gilgit Baltistan. This is the victory of jiyalas of Gilgit Baltistan,” he added.

Alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan had completely ignored the region in the past two years, Bilawal vowed to fulfil all the promises that were earlier made to the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the PPP was going to form the next government in GB after 15 November. “Like the past, this time around too our candidates will achieve a landslide victory,” he said. He paid tribute to the PPP workers for running an excellent campaign and asked them to continue their hard work till the evening of 15 November – the polling day.