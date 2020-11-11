Can't connect right now! retry
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal Bhutto asks masses to drive ‘puppet’ government out of power

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaking during a conference. Photo: File

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) need to work together with his party to drive the “selected, puppet government,” out of power.

He was addressing a jalsa as part of his political campaign ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly election on November 15.

Praising the efforts of the people of GB to make the election campaign a success, he said that the PPP will soon celebrate its victory with them.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto says he will turn G-B into a province 'within three months'

“You have helped us run a historical election campaign. November 15 will be the last day of your test,” he said. “We would like to thank the people of GB for standing with the Pakistan People’s Party.”

He said that the people of GB may take other parties’ ‘ill-gotten money”, but they will still have to vote for the PPP if they want a better life for themselves and their future generations.

“You have to work with us and make the PPP win so that we can save the people of GB. We want to save the elderly, the pensioners, and the youth from the destruction which is rampant across the country,” Bilawal Bhutto stressed.

He said that if the people of GB let “selected people” come to power again, they will carry out a widespread privatisation drive and deprive people of their jobs.

“They [the government] already deprived more than 3,000 people of jobs in the name of privatisation. Today, we have heard that they will fire more employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). We will fight against this injustice and this incompetence together,” he enthused. “We have to send these puppets, these selected people away.”

Bilawal also asked his supporters to spread the message of PPP among those who could not attend the jalsa.

“You have to go to every house in your areas and explain it to your fellows that if they want constitutional and ownership rights for GB, and if they desire a bright future for their kids, they have to vote for the PPP,” he insisted.

“The selected government will take a U-turn as they have always done. They said they will create 10 million jobs, but they failed to deliver their promises.”

Earlier, Bilawal had said that he will turn GB into a province within three months of being elected and give citizens their due constitutional rights which, he said, they had been deprived of for the past 70 years.


