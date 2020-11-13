Pakistan says India in no position to 'pontificate' over terrorism or minority rights

Islamabad on Friday rejected a statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs regarding the state of minorities and terrorism in Pakistan.

A statement by the Foreign Office said that as a "perpetrator of state-terrorism" in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and "systemic discrimination against its minorities", India is in no position to "pontificate on the issue of terrorism or minority rights elsewhere".

"Such desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India’s domestic & foreign policy failures," read the FO statement.

"India must eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy, end its egregious violations of human rights in IIOJK and take concrete steps to safeguard minorities."

Islamabad's statement comes after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the killing of an 82-year-old man belonging to a minority community in Peshawar is "sadly reflecting on the state of minorities in Pakistan".