Court orders booking of K-Electric CEO in electrocution-related death case

Friday Nov 13, 2020

A district court in Karachi has ordered the nomination of the chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric Moonis Abdullah Alvi in a case after a man lost his life due to electrocution.

Per the order, the company’s distribution head Amir, senior security officer Fahim, and assistant manager Owais will also be nominated as co-accused.

Sources told Geo News that a police report of the man’s accidental death, which occurred on August 11 at a K-Electric substation, was presented before the Judicial Magistrate West. 

The report said that the case had been registered based on a misunderstanding, adding that the deceased had ‘unknowingly entered K-Electric’s substation’; therefore, the complainant does not want any action against the company.

The court, however, rejected the police report and ordered its conversion into a challan, saying that the accident might have happened due to the deceased’s own mistake, but a life has been lost nonetheless. 

It was also pointed out that the substation did not bear any security sign or door to warn people of the potential danger.

Read more: K-Electric CEO's name should be placed on ECL, says CJP

In its remarks, the court said that the responsibility to protect the public rests with the accused, adding that the investigating officer cannot compromise in such cases.

“If the parties involved have reached a settlement regarding the case, they can file it before the Sessions Court,” the magistrate said.

