pakistan
Friday Nov 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Man impersonating FIA officer arrested in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 13, 2020

A man in handcuffs. — Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A man impersonating as additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency has been arrested, FIA officials said Friday.

According to the officials, the impersonator had set up a counterfeit office and had forged an identification card of the FIA.

Read more: Man arrested for impersonating senior PTI leader

The man threatened people and extorted money from them, the officials said.

The FIA officials said that the person would introduce his wife as an additional sessions judge.

