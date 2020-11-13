Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber gives off mom vibes in latest snap

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Hailey Bieber would undoubtedly be a very loving mother in the future because her latest post on Instagram shows her showering love on her very adorable baby niece. 

Her sister, Alaia Baldwin, welcomed the precious, little girl, named Iris Elle, into the world with her husband Andrew Aronow in August. 

"My tiny squishy girl," Hailey captioned in the photo.

The model could be seen holding the baby cheek-to-cheek as she mimicked her unsmiling expression. 

It came to no surprise that fans were obsessed with the little angle's cuteness as comments flooded over how adorable she baby is.  



