KP official blames transgender for Kohat firing incident that killed 5

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Science and IT, Zia Ullah Bangash on Friday blamed a transgender named Chahat for a firing incident at a Kohat wedding that had claimed five lives.



A few days earlier, at least five people were shot dead at a wedding party in Kohat after two parties were involved in an altercation, resulting in violence.

Speaking to Geo News, Bangash said that he decided to expel Chahat and their associates from the district so that the law and order situation doesn’t further deteriorate in the district.

He regretted that the Kohat firing incident was a huge tragedy and maintained that the villagers had demanded action be taken against the transgender who was reportedly present at the site when the incident took place.

The Special Assistant for IT said that the incident was thoroughly investigated by the district administration and the district police officer (DPO). According to the investigation, Chahat was present at the scene when the fight broke out.



Speaking more about the investigation, the KP official said that both parties involved in the firing are currently hiding from police, adding that an FIR has been registered against the suspects and according to the investigation, this was not the first time such an incident has taken place in the district where the transgender was also present.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman said that no ban has been imposed on Chahat in Kohat yet. A letter was received from the police asking them to investigate the incident. The district administration will form a committee to further probe what happened at the wedding, he said.



Rehman said that action would only be taken against the transgender if their involvement is proved during the investigation.

'Have you ever wondered why transgenders are killed?'



On the other hand, the president of the Transgender Alliance Pakistan, Farzana Ilyas, has protested against the development. "Who has given the right to Ziaullah Bangash, DC, and DPO to expel Chahat from the district?" she asked.

Ilyas added: "Have you ever asked why transgenders are being killed?" Have they ever been given legal protection?

She further said that transgenders are never the cause of a dispute, rather, conflict takes place due to the stubborn attitude and ego of the other party. "Everything is put on the transgender to settle the dispute," she added.

Ilyas said that if Chahat was not called, she would file a case against Zia Ullah and DPO.