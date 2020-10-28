Transgender murdered in Mianwali

The picture of a motionless hand depicting a murder has been committed. Photo: file

MIANWALI: Unidentified persons shot dead a transgender person on Wednesday, said police.



The transgender named Arsalan was killed when a few men barged into his Muslim Bazar residence and opened fire on him.



After killing the victim, the suspects fled from the area. Police arrived at the scene after they were informed about the murder.



The body has been shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Mianwali for postmortem. Police have started an investigation and are using a CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

