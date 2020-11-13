PTI MPA admits govt has failed to control inflation

PTI MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi speaks during a press conference. Photo: file

KARACHI: A PTI MPA has admitted that the ruling party has failed to control inflation in Pakistan.



"I admit, our government has failed to bring inflation under control," said PTI MPA and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi. He was speaking to media on Friday.



Naqvi spoke about the Kashmore rape incident, saying that he supported the Sindh government's decision to recommend the highest police award for ASI Mohammad Bux — who arrested the suspect by putting his daughter in danger — asked that his brave daughter should also be praised.

The PTI MPA lashed out at the Sindh government, saying that the law and order situation in the province had deteriorated. "The police is answerable to the Sindh chief minister," he said, blaming Murad Ali Shah for the problem.



MPA Imran Ali Shah said that the provincial government has made no preparations for the coronavirus, wondering why the Sindh government has not conducted coronavirus tests for members of the assembly.

