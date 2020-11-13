PTI MPA admits govt has failed to control inflation

Friday Nov 13, 2020
KARACHI: A PTI MPA has admitted that the ruling party has failed to control inflation in Pakistan.
"I admit, our government has failed to bring inflation under control," said PTI MPA and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi. He was speaking to media on Friday.
Naqvi spoke about the Kashmore rape incident, saying that he supported the Sindh government's decision to recommend the highest police award for ASI Mohammad Bux — who arrested the suspect by putting his daughter in danger — asked that his brave daughter should also be praised.
The PTI MPA lashed out at the Sindh government, saying that the law and order situation in the province had deteriorated. "The police is answerable to the Sindh chief minister," he said, blaming Murad Ali Shah for the problem.
MPA Imran Ali Shah said that the provincial government has made no preparations for the coronavirus, wondering why the Sindh government has not conducted coronavirus tests for members of the assembly.
This is not the first time that Naqvi has lashed out at his own government. A few months ago, he slammed PM Imran Khan and the power minister and a senior aide of the government for Sindh's gas crisis.
Naqvi had said that he would ensure the prime minister, Energy Minister Omar Ayub and prime minister's assistant on petroleum, Nadeem Babar, felt 'ashamed' that Karachi was facing a crisis of gas shortage.
"I am not concerned if it is the PTI's government [at the Centre] or the PML-N's," he had said during a press conference. "The gas delivery in this city is not correct. I will keep on creating noise [over the issue]. The prime minister should listen, Omar Ayub should also listen and Nadeem Babar should also listen. I will make sure they feel ashamed and will say to them "Koi sharam hoti hai koi haya hoti hai.".
The PTI leader, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, had called on the government to resolve the issue of gas shortage in Karachi.
"Two years have passed [since the PTI came into power] they should resolve this issue," Naqvi had said.
He had said that it was the right of the people that they were supplied with gas for their use.