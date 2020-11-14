Princess Diana’s friend claims Martin Bashir spewed ‘tissue of lies’: report

A long time bestfriend of Princess Diana, Rosa Monckton, has come forward to point blame of her alleged ‘paranoia’ towards Martin Bashir's manipluation.

According to the friend, Mr. Bashir held such a firm “grip” over Princess Diana and ended up “cynically exploiting her vulnerability.”

Ms. Monckton also explained to The Mirror how Princess Diana was coaxed into believing “an appalling tissue of lies that would undermine her ­confidence in friends, family and courtiers”.

She added, “I am convinced all these heightened ­anxieties and ludicrous allegations came as a direct result of the conspiratorial fantasies Bashir used to lure her. He was cunning to tell Diana close friends were briefing against her.”

“This made it impossible for her to turn to them for advice. That’s why, I imagine, Diana never told me about the programme.”

Near the end of her life Diana was left a shell of her former self and became heavily “obsessed with plots.”

“There wasn’t even a glimpse of the level-headed, fun-loving and compassionate person... It was the worst of her.”