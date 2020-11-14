Princess Diana ‘pulled apart floorboards’ from fear of being spied on: report

There came a time in Princess Diana’s life where she became so paranoid over the thought of being spied on, that she ripped up floorboards and unscrewed the ends of telephones just to make sure.

This claim has been brought forward by Paul Burrell, the brains behind the ITV documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess. He explained, "The princess did suspect that she was being followed, that she was being watched.”

Even Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton agreed with Mr. Burrell’s claim and explained to The Mirror, "She certainly was very concerned about the Secret Services, about MI5, about MI6.”

"There were bizarre things going on inside households of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Her bodyguard - Ken Wharf - he felt that he was being followed.”

"Her confidant Richard Kay, the Daily Mail journalist - he was burgled several times and he took to employing a private detective. my own office was broken into. But there was a catalogue of things."

"She was under surveillance," Mr. Morton went on to say, "Whether it was phone hacking, spying... there were occasions where we pulled up the floorboards and unscrewed the end of the telephones to see if there were any listening devices.

Despite agreeing with Mr. Burrell's premis however, Mr. Morton did refute any possible paranoia on the princess's part. "The princess wasn't paranoid, but she was concerned."

"If Diana knew about the documents, they would have been proof positive that there were machinations against her or against her family and elsewhere. And they would underscore the credibility of Martin Bashir, who was insinuating himself into her life."