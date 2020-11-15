Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 15

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41 on Sunday. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41 while it was sold at Rs41.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 15.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.5

113.5

Canadian Dollar

117

119

China Yuan

23.95

24.1

Euro

182

184.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

41

41.5

UAE Dirham

42

42.6

UK Pound Sterling

203

206

US Dollar

157

158





