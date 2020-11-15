Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 15

Sunday Nov 15, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs41 while it was sold at Rs41.5 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 15.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|111.5
|113.5
|Canadian Dollar
|117
|119
|China Yuan
|23.95
|24.1
|Euro
|182
|184.5
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|41
|41.5
|UAE Dirham
|42
|42.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|203
|206
|US Dollar
|157
|158