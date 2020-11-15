Princess Diana 'loved Harry, William' and would've been 'jealous' of Kate and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have often times been compared to their late mother-in-law Princess Diana.



The deceased royal’s friend Tina Brown in a new interview, laid bare several astounding facts about the Princess of Wales and how she would’ve reacted had she been alive today.

Brown was quoted by Express UK, saying that while she may have gotten along with daughters-in-law, she would still have been quite “jealous” of them.

“Diana was very complicated and loved her boys to death and probably would have been rather jealous of both their wives,” she said.

That being said, Diana still wanted her kids to marry people they loved, as was claimed by her in 1995’s infamous Panorama.

“I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang on to it and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you then one must protect it,” she said.