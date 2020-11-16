Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 16 2020
Bella Hadid reveals she still wears her father's shirts and jackets

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Bella Hadid fans couldn't help but laugh when she admitting to wearing her father's shirts and jackets  on Sunday.

The supermodel posted multiple snaps to her Instagram stories days after her dad Mohamed Hadid celebrated his birthday.

On one of her latest pictures, Bella wrote , "If you think I am wearing my dads shirts n jackets everyday it's because I am".

Meanwhile, Bella has also shared some revealing pictures to her social media accounts.

The sister of Gigi Hadid left little to the imagination in the photos that were shared to her Insta stories. 

