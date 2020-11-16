Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

TLP stages sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Faizabad Interchange file photo

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers have staged a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange, causing massive disruption to the daily lives of twin cities residents.

To maintain law and order, the authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have suspended network while Metro Bus service and public transport is also shut due to which passengers are facing difficulties in reaching offices, airport and railway stations. 

The Islamabad Police has blocked Faizabad Interchange from all sides with containers and issued a traffic plan. 

Traffic plan for today

  • Heavy traffic coming from Lahore will move towards Rawalpindi via T-Cross Rawat while traffic from Peshawar will be directed towards Motorway via 26 No Chowngi.
  • Jinnah Avenue from Kalsoom Plaza towards Express Chowk are closed for traffic. Commuters can take Nazimud Din and Margalla roads. 
  • Commuters can take Luqman Hakeem road as alternate route for Geo Chowk towards Poly Clinic Chowk, Fazl e Haq road. 
  • Rawal Dam Chowk towards Faizabad is closed from both sides. Commuters can take Rawal Dam Chowk to Park Road, Tramari, Lethrar, Khanna and Express Highway
  • Zero point towards Faizabad road is closed from both sides, use Kashmir Highway Ninth Avenue and IJP road.
  • Khanna Pul towards Faizabad Express Highway is closed from both sides. People coming from Koral to Islamabad can use Khanna Pul to Lethrar Road Tramari Park Road & Rawal Dam Chowk
  • 9th Avenue to IJP towards Faizabad both roads are closed for traffic. People can commute from IJP via Gohar Shaheed Chowk, Gandum Godam Chowk, Faqir Aipee Road to Kashmir Highway. Similarly, commuters can use IJP road to reach Kashmir Highway via 9th Avenue
  • People coming from Rawalpindi towards Islamabad via Murree Road can commute via Stadium Road 9th Avenue or Via Koral, Khana Pul, Lethrar Road, Tramari, Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk.
  • Dhokri Suhrwardy Sareena Chowk to France Turn both roads are closed for traffic. People moving to Red Zone, Secretariat and Diplomatic Enclave can commute via Embassy Road, Nadra Chowk to Radio Pakistan Chowk or Margalla Road.


More From Pakistan:

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz
Coronavirus has mutated, become more lethal in Pakistan: leading pulmonologist

Coronavirus has mutated, become more lethal in Pakistan: leading pulmonologist
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers meeting underway to mull early winter vacations, school closure

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers meeting underway to mull early winter vacations, school closure
Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed
Two arrested for subjecting child to sexual abuse in Lodhran

Two arrested for subjecting child to sexual abuse in Lodhran
Body of 13-year-old recovered from fields in Nawabshah

Body of 13-year-old recovered from fields in Nawabshah
Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects

Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects
Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student

Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student
Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say

Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say
GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

Latest

view all