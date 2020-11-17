Priyanka Chopra appointed 'British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change'

With her new role, Priyanka Chopra will celebrate those who are inclusive and ethical

Priyanka Chopra is now responsible for encouraging the celebration of differences in the fashion realm.

The global icon has been appointed as 'British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change.'

Taking to Instagram, Pee Cee announced the news writing, "I am honored to be the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change while I’m living and working in London over the next year."

"We’ll have some really exciting initiatives to share soon, and I look forward to bringing you on this journey with me."





Uploading a Vogue cover in her post, Pee Cee revealed she is all set to encourage the rest of the world to celebrate the beautiful differences amongst people.

With her new role, Priyanka will work to elucidate upon the best practices within the fashion industry, celebrate those who are inclusive and ethical, and also further creative education.

Elaborating on Pee Cee's appointment, Caroline Rush, chief executive at British Fashion Council, commented revealed, “We look forward to working with Priyanka over the next 12 months, for her to share her voice and knowledge on causes she cares about, helping us with the important goal towards creating an industry that is more diverse, equal and fair.”