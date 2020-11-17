Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Camilla tuning into ‘The Crown’ with a ‘glass of wine’ to watch her affair with Charles

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Camilla Parker Bowles is all set to binge-watch her infamous affair with Prince Charles on the new season of the famous Netflix original series, The Crown.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s character was shown in great detail in the Netflix show’s fourth season, with not so much positive light as her extramarital affair with Prince Charles becomes one of the main subjects.

However that doesn’t seem to be bothering Camilla as a source told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl: “I imagine she’ll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it, she has seen the previous series.”

“She has a wonderful sense of humor and this won’t fuss her in the slightest,” added the source.

“She has watched it, of course she has and I believe [Charles] has too. I don’t think she has any real issue with it. Her feeling is very much ‘never complain, never explain,” it was further revealed. 

