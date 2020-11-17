Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after ‘The Crown’ adds fuel to the fire

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

The public is urging Queen Elizabeth II to not give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle their HRH titles back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stripped of their HRH titles earlier this year when they decided to step down from the British royal family as senior members.

Now, a poll has found that most of the British public is not in favour of the couple getting their titles back as a “goodwill gesture.”

Express conducted a poll which found 94% of the public voting to not give the couple their titles back.

This came shortly after the frenzy that was unleashed following the release of the explosive fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown which reportedly ‘infuriated’ the royals.

Harry and Meghan’s links with the streaming giant that produced the regal show added fuel to the fire as well.

More From Entertainment:

Celebs unite to defend Harry Styles after his Vogue dress stirs chaos

Celebs unite to defend Harry Styles after his Vogue dress stirs chaos
South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards
Camilla tuning into ‘The Crown’ with a ‘glass of wine’ to watch her affair with Charles

Camilla tuning into ‘The Crown’ with a ‘glass of wine’ to watch her affair with Charles

Humayun Saeed wants fans to showcase Pakistan to the world through NASFF

Humayun Saeed wants fans to showcase Pakistan to the world through NASFF
Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter

Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter
Taylor Swift shares her side of the story after Scooter Braun sells her masters

Taylor Swift shares her side of the story after Scooter Braun sells her masters
Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Kate Middleton, Prince William's secret vacation that laid the foundation of their marriage

Kate Middleton, Prince William's secret vacation that laid the foundation of their marriage

Princess Diana's wedding shoes featured a secret message for Prince Charles

Princess Diana's wedding shoes featured a secret message for Prince Charles

Princess Diana felt 'like a lamb to the slaughter' seeing Camilla attend her and Charles' wedding

Princess Diana felt 'like a lamb to the slaughter' seeing Camilla attend her and Charles' wedding
The Crown's inaccurate depiction of Prince Charles and Diana angers Prince William

The Crown's inaccurate depiction of Prince Charles and Diana angers Prince William
How Queen Elizabeth disobeyed royal protocol during Prince Charles' birth

How Queen Elizabeth disobeyed royal protocol during Prince Charles' birth

Latest

view all