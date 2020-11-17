Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill

American director David Fincher has a bone, or two, to pick with the “betrayal” Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker showcased towards the “mentally ill” community.

The director shared his candid thoughts with the Telegraph during one of his most recent interviews and was even quoted throwing shade at the sub-par quality of Joker. 

He explained, “Nobody would have thought they had a shot at a giant hit with Joker had The Dark Knight not been as massive as it was.”

During the course of his interview, the filmmaker also weighed both Robert De Niro and Phoenix’s Joker together, adding how, “I don’t think ­anyone would have looked at that material and thought, Yeah, let’s take [Taxi Driver’s] Travis Bickle and [The King of Comedy’s] Rupert Pupkin and conflate them, then trap him in a betrayal of the mentally ill, and trot it out for a billion dollars.”

He concluded by pointing out the studio’s overall thoughts regarding their future and claimed, “The general view afterwards among the studio types was, ‘Our careers are over.’ The fact we got that film made in 1999 is still, to my mind, a miracle.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot
Queen and Princess Anne not watching ‘The Crown’: ‘No time for such nonsense’

Queen and Princess Anne not watching ‘The Crown’: ‘No time for such nonsense’
Harry Styles stirs chaos about 'masculinity' with his Vogue dress

Harry Styles stirs chaos about 'masculinity' with his Vogue dress
South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after ‘The Crown’ adds fuel to the fire

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s titles at risk after ‘The Crown’ adds fuel to the fire
Camilla tuning into ‘The Crown’ with a ‘glass of wine’ to watch her affair with Charles

Camilla tuning into ‘The Crown’ with a ‘glass of wine’ to watch her affair with Charles

Humayun Saeed wants fans to showcase Pakistan to the world through NASFF

Humayun Saeed wants fans to showcase Pakistan to the world through NASFF
Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter

Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter
Taylor Swift shares her side of the story after Scooter Braun sells her masters

Taylor Swift shares her side of the story after Scooter Braun sells her masters
Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Latest

view all