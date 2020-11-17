Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against ‘living like Diana’ by former aide

Meghan Markle had drawn quite a lot of similarities with Princess Diana as she gets a similar treatment from the royal family as her late mother-in-law did.

However, some people have come forth to issue a warning to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about them treading forward cautiously and learning from the mistakes that the Princess of Wales had made during her tumultuous time as a royal.

Patrick Jephson, the former private secretary spoke to Daily Mail, and said: “The temptation for some of today's Royal Family is to live like Diana after Panorama: no longer anchored to the humdrum concerns of British subjects, preferring the ego rush of the world stage and the shallow flattery of the international rich and famous.”

"As perhaps her younger son Harry has discovered, you can escape the Palace but finding relevance and respect as just another celebrity is much, much harder,” he said.

“So much easier to take the shortcut: keep lawyers and PR wizards on retainer and preach platitudes to the unenlightened masses,” he went on to say.

"Pretty soon, you have crossed the line from setting a good example—all a member of the Royal Family really has to do—to setting yourself up as an expert in public policy without the trouble of winning an election,” he continued.

"It's surely not what conscientious princes (and dukes and duchesses) intend, but it's the risk they run when they lose touch with real people's everyday concerns; when their personal enthusiasms take priority over the much less glamorous traditional royal work of healing and encouraging that needs to be done every day,” he added. 

