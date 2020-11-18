8 killed, at least 20 injured as roof collapses during a wedding in Parachinar

Representational image of a collapsed roof. Photo: File

A joyous wedding ceremony in Parachinar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, turned into a mournful occasion on Wednesday after an accident killed eight people and left at least 20 others wounded.

According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred when the roof of the mud house where the ceremony was taking place suddenly collapsed.

District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Parachinar's Dr Qaisar Hussain confirmed that the facility received eight bodies, while at least 20 people are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

The doctor said that most of the victims included women and children who were inside the house for the wedding celebrations.

Soon after the roof collapsed, wedding attendees who were gathered outside of the house, together with other local people of the area, rushed to the site to help the victims.

Area locals said eight people died on the spot, while the injured were shifted to the hospital by the Rescue 1122 emergency service in Kurram.



