Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic spotted spending quality time with a sweet guy of her family

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has shared a new photo with her sweet brother, Ali Bilgic, on social media and the post has taken the internet by storm.



Esra, best known for portraying the role of Halime Sultan in the historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has shared a nice click with the handsome boy.

The picture, she shared on Instagram stories, garnered massive praise. Some of her excited fans have begun speculating that Ali Bilgic would soon be seen enthralling fans on screens.

Esra Bilgic also attracted huge applause for her dazzling look in chic outfit.

Previously, the versatile actress shared some stunning pictures from her romantic thriller 'Ramo', showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım in troublesome situation.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has enthralled fans with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed Esra Bilgic in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.