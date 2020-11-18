Meghan Markle dubbed an ‘escaped prisoner’ after Megxit: report

A royal expert recently dubbed Meghan Markle akin to an “escaped prisoner” who was forced to “adjust to the daylight of freedom” after leaving the royal fold.

Royal expert Sean Smith brought forward this claim after looking into Meghan’s personality. He explained how the Duchess wanted to speak out against racial inequality in the past but the Firm curtailed her freedom of speech on the matter.



According to Express UK, “She hesitated. The old Meghan would have plunged in, speaking up defiantly about what was right.”

The royal biographer pointed out how the Duchess has spoken out about humanitarian issues for years now but the “relentless and ongoing negativity” coupled with the “way the Royal Family ground down any hint that one of the Firm might put their head above the parapet, had inevitably had its effect”.

Mr. Smith concluded his point by saying, “She was like a prisoner who had escaped down a dark tunnel and, surfacing, needed time to adjust to the light outside.”