Pakistanis trust news channels over personal doctors on COVID-19: survey

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistanis consider local news channels a more trusted source of information compared to their personal doctors, an Ipsos survey has found.

A whopping 69% of the participants opted for local news channels to be the “most trusted” source of information, while only 4% chose their personal physicians.

Religious centres and international news channels tied at 6% while newspapers and Facebook stood at 5% each. Only 1% said WhatsApp and Twitter give accurate information.

In August, 35% feared the second wave of coronavirus. The number shot up to 56% in November.

Three months ago, 65% feared a second wave due to lack of preventive measures and SOP violations, 38% said it was a global issue, while 36% blamed market timings for virus spread.

This month, 77% opted for lack of preventive measures and SOP violations, 57% feel it was bound to happen as its happening all over the world and 51% think market timings play a vital role.

The awareness level among the masses following a resurge of COVID-19 cases has increased, with 54% believing they have “a great deal” of awareness, 38% feeling its “a fair amount” while 6% said “not very much” and 3% are at “not at all”.

Half of the study group was optimistic that the vaccine would be available to them before the end of 2020.

A 25% increase was seen in vaccine acceptance as the number shot from 37% in August to 62% in November - 3 in 5 are now eager to be vaccinated.

Of those who won’t be taking vaccines, 28% are worried about side effects, 23% believe it won’t be effective, 20% feel they aren’t at risk while 27% are against vaccines in general.

