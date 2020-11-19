Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 19 2020
By
Reuters

Tech heist: $6.6 million of Apple products stolen in UK

By
Reuters

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

A man holds an iPhone 6 in a mobile phone shop in Moscow, Russia, September 26, 2014. — Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/File

LONDON: British police are on the hunt for thieves who made off with several Apple products ranging from watches to trucks — worth 5 million pounds ($6.6 million).

They tied up a driver and security guard during a truck heist in central England.

The thieves targeted the truck on a slip road to the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire last Tuesday evening, tying up the driver and guard whom they left behind, before they took the vehicle to a nearby industrial estate.

There they transferred the trailer onto another truck, and drove it about nine miles to the town of Lutterworth where 48 pallets of the Apple goods including watches, iPhone 11s, Air Pods, iPads and chargers were loaded into a third vehicle.

No weapons were used in the heist, and although the driver and security guard sustained minor injuries while being tied up, they were not hurt.

"However, as you can image this was a very traumatic ordeal for them both," a police spokeswoman said.

Police, who did not disclose how many criminals were involved, said they wanted to speak to "anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices".

Apple did not respond to a request for a comment.


More From World:

6-year-old Indian girl gang-raped, lungs removed for black magic

6-year-old Indian girl gang-raped, lungs removed for black magic
Drop Karachi from your shop's name: Shiv Sena leader threatens Mumbai shopowner

Drop Karachi from your shop's name: Shiv Sena leader threatens Mumbai shopowner
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19
12 injured in Pulwama grenade attack, say Indian media reports

12 injured in Pulwama grenade attack, say Indian media reports
Is Melania Trump leaving US President Donald Trump?

Is Melania Trump leaving US President Donald Trump?
Pfizer says its vaccine shows 95% efficacy, plans to get emergency approval from FDA

Pfizer says its vaccine shows 95% efficacy, plans to get emergency approval from FDA
Hijab introduced for New Zealand police officers

Hijab introduced for New Zealand police officers
Zardari 'expressed congratulations' when informed about OBL raid: Obama

Zardari 'expressed congratulations' when informed about OBL raid: Obama

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18
US to cut down troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by mid-January

US to cut down troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by mid-January
Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as passenger from Saudi Arabia dies

Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as passenger from Saudi Arabia dies
I would've settled for vaccines that protect 70-75% of people from falling sick: Fauci

I would've settled for vaccines that protect 70-75% of people from falling sick: Fauci

Latest

view all