Friday Nov 20 2020
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's grandson-in-law says he is watching the show

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Netflix show " The Crown" has drawn criticism for its portrayal of royal family members.

Several reports have claimed that the royal family is not watching the show which recently premiered its latest season.  

Amid all the criticism, Queen Elizabeth's grand son-in-law Mike Tindall has revealed that he is watching the British television series.

Mike,  who is married to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara, admitted that he's watching "The Crown".  

Speaking during an episode of his podcast he revealed that's he's not caught up on season four, which debuted this week.

"I need to catch up. I actually saw the advert for it and I was like, Ooh, I need to catch up.' Because I only got about halfway through season three, so I started watching season three last night and then I'll catch up. But I've seen it all over the place, and on these popular midday TV shows," he said.

Mike Tindall added: "I'm quite intrigued to see where they go with it because obviously, it's an era people are fascinated with," he said, adding, "It's getting to more things that people know about, isn't it, and have opinions about — so that's where it gets difficult." 

