Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi

KARACHI: A loaded oil tanker, driving through a residential area in Karachi's Defense Housing Authority (DHA), suddenly spun out of control and rammed into a house.



According to a CCTV-camera footage doing rounds on social media, the tanker, which belonged to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Corporation, was running at an unusually high speed when it suddenly changed lanes, damaged the concrete median strip, and crashed into a house.

Sources say that the vehicle damaged a house number at the South Circular Avenue in DHA's Phase 2.

A screenshot from the video clip

The video clip showed that the accident caused considerable destruction to the house. No casualties, however, were reported.

More to follow.