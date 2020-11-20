Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Oil tanker spins out of control, rams into a house in DHA Karachi

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

KARACHI: A loaded oil tanker, driving through a residential area in Karachi's Defense Housing Authority (DHA), suddenly spun out of control and rammed into a house.

According to a CCTV-camera footage doing rounds on social media, the tanker, which belonged to Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Corporation, was running at an unusually high speed when it suddenly changed lanes, damaged the concrete median strip, and crashed into a house.

Sources say that the vehicle damaged a house number at the South Circular Avenue in DHA's Phase 2. 

A screenshot from the video clip

The video clip showed that the accident caused considerable destruction to the house. No casualties, however, were reported. 

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Sindh convenes meeting on schools’ closure as coronavirus cases spike

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral

Traffic diverted away from Lahore's Multan Road for Khadim Rizvi's funeral
Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, November 20: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Khairpur ASI Bilawal Wassan's body burnt after murder, reveals post-mortem report

Khairpur ASI Bilawal Wassan's body burnt after murder, reveals post-mortem report
PPP's Raza Rabbani opposes PM Imran Khan's suggestion of open voting in Senate elections

PPP's Raza Rabbani opposes PM Imran Khan's suggestion of open voting in Senate elections
Coronavirus: PTI govt moves to stop PDM from holding Peshawar rally

Coronavirus: PTI govt moves to stop PDM from holding Peshawar rally
Granting relief to absconders not in public interest: IHC CJ Athar Minallah

Granting relief to absconders not in public interest: IHC CJ Athar Minallah
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 20

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 20
Pakistan-born doctor appointed Washington's health minister to lead COVID-19 response

Pakistan-born doctor appointed Washington's health minister to lead COVID-19 response
Foreign exchange: State Bank of Pakistan's reserves increase to 2.5-year high

Foreign exchange: State Bank of Pakistan's reserves increase to 2.5-year high
PTI set to form govt in Gilgit Baltistan after five independents join party

PTI set to form govt in Gilgit Baltistan after five independents join party
Sindh public laboratories to only conduct coronavirus tests for people with symptoms

Sindh public laboratories to only conduct coronavirus tests for people with symptoms

Latest

view all