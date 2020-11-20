Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Dow University asks students to submit COVID-19 test report before entering campus

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Picture showing the main gate of DOW University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus. Photo: File

In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) is now asking that students produce a negative coronavirus test report before setting foot on campus.

The notification issued by DUHS. — Geo.tv

According to sources, the university now requires all students to present a coronavirus test report before taking their annual exams. The varsity has further made it mandatory for students to present the test report if they wish to go to the laboratory or meet with their teachers and supervisors.

Additionally, DUHS has sent an affidavit to students, requiring them to duly sign it and return it to the varsity along with the coronavirus test report. The university has stressed that failure to comply will bar students from entering the university's premises. 

The legal undertaking form also mentions that if a student contracts COVID-19 afterwards, the DUHS will not be responsible. 

The university also announced that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be strictly implemented and followed.

More From Pakistan:

After Afghans, Pakistanis have 'greatest stake' in peace, says PM Imran Khan

After Afghans, Pakistanis have 'greatest stake' in peace, says PM Imran Khan
Karachi University declares BA Part II Regular Annual Exam 2019 result

Karachi University declares BA Part II Regular Annual Exam 2019 result
Karachi: Police to register FIR against anyone found littering

Karachi: Police to register FIR against anyone found littering

Maryam Nawaz says Vote Ko Izzat Do narrative will protect masses from 'Covid-18'

Maryam Nawaz says Vote Ko Izzat Do narrative will protect masses from 'Covid-18'
Karachi expected to receive first winter rainfall next week: PMD

Karachi expected to receive first winter rainfall next week: PMD
Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi

Coronavirus: Smart and micro lockdowns to be imposed in all districts of Karachi
'New Lahore' project to provide 1.2 million jobs, set up 1.8 million residential units: Firdous Awan

'New Lahore' project to provide 1.2 million jobs, set up 1.8 million residential units: Firdous Awan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers to meet on Monday to discuss school closure
Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m

Lahore man caught smuggling smartphones worth over Rs24m
Coronavirus: Ban on indoor weddings across Pakistan goes into effect today

Coronavirus: Ban on indoor weddings across Pakistan goes into effect today
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI wins over PPP in recount
PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally

PDM, KP govt face-off over Peshawar rally

Latest

view all