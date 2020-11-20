Dow University asks students to submit COVID-19 test report before entering campus

Picture showing the main gate of DOW University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha Campus. Photo: File

In view of the growing number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) is now asking that students produce a negative coronavirus test report before setting foot on campus.



The notification issued by DUHS. — Geo.tv

According to sources, the university now requires all students to present a coronavirus test report before taking their annual exams. The varsity has further made it mandatory for students to present the test report if they wish to go to the laboratory or meet with their teachers and supervisors.

Additionally, DUHS has sent an affidavit to students, requiring them to duly sign it and return it to the varsity along with the coronavirus test report. The university has stressed that failure to comply will bar students from entering the university's premises.

The legal undertaking form also mentions that if a student contracts COVID-19 afterwards, the DUHS will not be responsible.

The university also announced that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be strictly implemented and followed.