PM Imran Khan's Kabul visit only cost $11,000: Shahbaz Gill

Prime Minister Imran Khan is given a welcome at the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Photo Courtesy: APP

Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent official tour to Kabul cost only $11,000, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Corruption, Dr Shahbaz Gill, adding that the amount was quite less than what his predecessors spent on visits to the same city.



Sharing details about the expenses, Gill mentioned that the expenditure of the security staff sent to Kabul before the Prime Minister was also covered in the $11,000 that the total trip cost.

Comparing the numbers, the premier’s aide said that PM Imran's predecessors spent much more on their trips to the Afghanistan capital.

Read more: Pakistan will play its role to end violence in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan says

“Asif Zardari's visit to Kabul in 2009 cost $44,000, whereas, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf's visit to Kabul in 2012 amounted to $51,000,” Gill said.

Moreover, PML-N supremo and the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's 2015 visit to Kabul cost an estimated $58,000 in total, Gill highlighted.

The premier had travelled to Afghanistan on Ghani's invitation.

The move has been seen as an effort to build on sustained engagement between the two countries in recent months for enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.