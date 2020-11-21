Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry's silence over BBC's Panorama probe irks royal fans

Royal family devotees unleash attack on Prince Harry asking him to 'man up' 

Prince Harry has left royal fans in a fit of rage after he chose to remain tight-lipped about BBC ordering an inquiry into Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. 

The Duke of Sussex has been slammed by royal family devotees, asking him to 'man up' and be 'shoulder to shoulder' with his brother, Prince William, who welcomed the publication's inquiry earlier this week.

Harry, who is yet to comment on the matter publicly, has irked eagle-eyed fans and royal experts alike for his silence.

Speaking on the matter, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told the Sun, “He is normally so keen on letting his opinions be known — why hasn’t he done so in this case and stood by his brother to share the responsibility.

“It is odd he hasn’t spoken out about the BBC and Bashir case as he has been speaking out a lot about other things recently.

"Harry should really man up and forget the fallout with his brother. They should be standing shoulder to shoulder on this one," Seward added.

Meanwhile, William has been in contact with BBC over investigation into whether Martin Bashir used unlawful means for interviewing Diana.

The fiasco started when her brother, Earl Spencer, alleged that Martin scored the Panorama interview with Diana by showing her 'forged bank documents.'

