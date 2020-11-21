Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 21 2020
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid get into ‘Gossip Girl’ mode at the Met steps

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

American models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner brought out their inner Gossip Girls with upon their latest get-together. 

The two fashion icons gave off major Serena Van der Woodsen and Blair Woldorf vibes as they headed out in New York City, delivering an A+ style game.

The two fashionistas ascended the iconic Met steps together, which were known as the hangout spot for the two divas on the CW teen drama.

Hadid turned heads with her pinstripe pants, paired with a gray cardigan and a fur-lined jacket while her hair were put together in two braids.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner ascended the iconic Met steps together

Meanwhile, Jenner gave off boss lady vibes in a long camel coat with an off-white turtleneck underneath along with black pants and Nike trainers.

Both the stars were masked up to keep themselves safe from falling prey to COVID-19.

