Saturday Nov 21 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give away UK home to Princess Eugenie

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s UK residence has officially been occupied once again by new residents.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into the previous home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ahead of their baby’s arrival early next year.

A source spilled the beans to Page Six about Harry and Meghan offering their Frogmore Cottage home to the to-be parents.

“Meghan and Harry offered their home up to Eugenie and Jack when they first found out they were pregnant many months ago; it’s fully equipped for a new family and new baby,” said the source.

“It’s still Meghan and Harry’s UK residence, they’ll still stay there when they go back, but they’re delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family,” they added.

Eugenie and Jack announced back in September that they were expecting their first child in early 2021. 

