AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham remained at Rs44 and its selling rate also remained the same at Rs45 — both being Saturday's close of trading figures — in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 22 as the currency market remains closed today.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 117.5

119.5

Canadian Dollar 121

123

Euro 189.5

193

China Yuan 24.2

24.35

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 43.5

44

UAE Dirham 44.5

45

UK Pound Sterling 212

215

US Dollar 160.5

161.3





