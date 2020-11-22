AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 22

Sunday Nov 22, 2020
KARACHI: The buying rate of the UAE Dirham remained at Rs44 and its selling rate also remained the same at Rs45 — both being Saturday's close of trading figures — in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 22 as the currency market remains closed today.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.
Read more: Currency update on November 21: Rupee weakens against US dollar
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|117.5
|119.5
|Canadian Dollar
|121
|123
|Euro
|189.5
|193
|China Yuan
|24.2
|24.35
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|Saudi Riyal
|43.5
|44
|UAE Dirham
|44.5
|45
|UK Pound Sterling
|212
|215
|US Dollar
|160.5
|161.3