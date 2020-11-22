Currency rate: Pakistani Rupee against Saudi Riyal on November 22

The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 in Pakistan’s currency market. Photo: Geo. tv/ File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal remained at Rs43.5 while the selling rate also remained unchanged at Rs44 in Pakistan’s currency market on Sunday, November 22 as the currency market remains closed today.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.