Sunday Nov 22 2020
Emma Corrin reveals why Charles and Diana’s wedding wasn’t recreated on ‘The Crown’

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

Prince Charles and Diana's wedding was skipped, not because of budgetary concerns

Royal fans had been waiting to witness the enchanting royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer unfold on the new season of The Crown.

However, much to their dismay, the grand nuptials were wrapped up by the makers within minutes, barely showing a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales exchanging their vows and saying ‘I do.’

The reason for the rushed depiction of the ceremony has now been revealed by Emma Corrin, who plays Diana on the show

She told Hollywood Reporter that the entire wedding was skipped, not because of budgetary concerns, but because the entire world had already watched the actual wedding.

“We never recreate things just for the sake of recreating them. I think if we do recreate a scene—like the engagement scene, for instance, when they do the announcement—it has to be because it’s linked to something that the characters are going through,” she said.

“It has to be part of the story. It has to further the plot, basically. The wedding scene, you can YouTube it and you could be watching it in 10 seconds, so I don’t think there’d be any point in us recreating it,” she added.

